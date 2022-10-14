Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

