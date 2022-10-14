ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Hits $109.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $109.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,651.47 or 1.00065378 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00057558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00841067 USD and is down -17.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $95.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

