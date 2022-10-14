Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $213.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 71,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

