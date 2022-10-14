Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,332.33 or 0.06757016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $163.60 billion and approximately $17.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00061973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,790,401 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,786,829.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,326.94554283 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6138 active market(s) with $19,314,388,107.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.