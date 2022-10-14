Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.09.

Etsy stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

