Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $152.18

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.18 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.62). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 30,676 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Eurocell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.85 million and a PE ratio of 677.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.55.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

Eurocell Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

