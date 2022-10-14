Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.7 %

EVBG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 4,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,322. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $122,883. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

