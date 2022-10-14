Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:RE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.90. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

