Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $139.30. 18,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,263. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

