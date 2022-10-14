Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.66. Evogene shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 99,379 shares changing hands.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

