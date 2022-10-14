Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,500 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 1,710,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.9 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CAHPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 32,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.