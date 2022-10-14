FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,280 ($15.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17. FD Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 1,254 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,573.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.96. The stock has a market cap of £358.62 million and a PE ratio of 5,818.18.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

