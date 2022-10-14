Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

