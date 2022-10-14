FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

