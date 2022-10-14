FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

FedEx stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.82. 64,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

