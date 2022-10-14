FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

