Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 911,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.8 days.

Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 21,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

