Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 911,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.8 days.
Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 21,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Terrafina (CBAOF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.