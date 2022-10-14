Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVAL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 39,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.14.

