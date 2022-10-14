Financial Contrast: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.36 $2.19 billion $14.19 2.90 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81

NRG Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NRG Energy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 11.93% 33.75% 5.29% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NRG Energy and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

