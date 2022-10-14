First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,303 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Advantage worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Down 0.1 %

First Advantage stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Advantage Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.