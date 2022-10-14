First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 21,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

