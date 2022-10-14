First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

