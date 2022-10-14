First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

