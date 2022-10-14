Floki Inu Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $67.05 million and $1.94 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,916,180,051 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

