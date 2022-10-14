Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

