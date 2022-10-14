FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONAR Stock Up 1.4 %

FONR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 74,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,395. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Get FONAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FONAR

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.