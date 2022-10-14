FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
FONAR Stock Up 1.4 %
FONR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 74,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,395. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at FONAR
In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
Recommended Stories
