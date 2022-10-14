Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE FOM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.27. 73,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,141. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of C$543.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.