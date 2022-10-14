Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 684,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

