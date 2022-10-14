Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.50.

FNV stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

