Frax (FRAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $3.00 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,608,793 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.