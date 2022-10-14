Frax Price Index Share One Day Trading Volume Reaches $419,215.00 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $419,215.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

