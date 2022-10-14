Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,805. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.