Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

