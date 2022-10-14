Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 3.5 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.