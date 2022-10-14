Freemont Management S.A. Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.0% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.91.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

