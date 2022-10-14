Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.05 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.33 on Friday, reaching $382.45. 40,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.08 and its 200-day moving average is $422.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

