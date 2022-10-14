Freemont Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

