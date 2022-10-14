Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

