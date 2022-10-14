Freemont Management S.A. Sells 13,800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 106.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 100,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,123. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

