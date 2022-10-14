Freemont Management S.A. Sells 24,200 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,471.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sabre by 11.2% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.