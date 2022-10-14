Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $58.57. 44,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.