Freemont Management S.A. Sells 5,100 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 32,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,278. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

