Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

In other McDonald's news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.19. 109,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.97. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

