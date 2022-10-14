FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen raised their price target on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.