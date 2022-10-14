Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.10 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and $4.10 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

