FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

