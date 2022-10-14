FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.83 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $506.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.26 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

