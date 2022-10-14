FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,773. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.01, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

