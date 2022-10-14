FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 452 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

