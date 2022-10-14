FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 230 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

ALB stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,318. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.22. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

