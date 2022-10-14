Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.14 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 242,288 shares trading hands.

Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Turner purchased 9,447,173 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £472,358.65 ($570,757.19).

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

